Haruna Iddrisu Fan Club supports 1,200 BECE Candidates

Haruna Iddrisu Fan Club, a group that supports the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, has presented mathematical sets and pens to 1,200 Basic Education Certificate Examinations’ (BECE) Candidates in the constituency.

The gesture was to support them to write this year’s BECE, which begins on Monday, October 17, and end on Friday, October 21.

Haruna Iddrisu Fan Club has also pledged to transport the candidates in the rural areas in the constituency to the examination centres and back to their communities throughout the five days that the examinations would be held.

Buses would be stationed at Yong Dakpemyili, Yendi Road, Salaga Road and Kumasi Road in the constituency to transport the candidates.

Mr Alhassan Ibrahim, President of Haruna Iddrisu Fan Club, who led Members of the Club to present the items to the BECE Candidates at Wamale, a suburb of Tamale, said the gesture was in line with the commitment of the MP, who is also Minority Leader in Parliament, to improve quality of education in the area.

Mr Ibrahim said it was further to help reduce pressure on parents, and to ensure the students arrived on time at the examination centres to enhance their performance.

Mr Habib Suhunun, Headmaster of Nanton Zuo Junior High School, lauded the support and said it would help boost the confidence of the students and improve their performance.

He urged the students to take advantage of the initiative by learning hard to fulfill their goals and aspirations.

Miss Zakaria Nana Ayisha Wunzalgu, a Student of Wamale Junior High School, who was a beneficiary, commended the MP for his contribution to education in the area.