Haruna Iddrisu: Ghana’s Education Minister and Political Stalwart

Ghana’s Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu brings decades of political experience to his latest cabinet role, having previously served as Communications Minister and Minority Leader in Parliament.

The Tamale South MP, born September 8, 1970, rose through the ranks of the National Democratic Congress after earning his sociology degree from the University of Ghana and law credentials from the Ghana Bar Association.

Beyond politics, Iddrisu has built a substantial business portfolio including construction ventures and real estate holdings across northern Ghana.

While maintaining privacy around his family life with wife Mary Safua and their three children, the 54-year-old statesman continues shaping national policy from his Adabraka office in Accra.