Haruna Iddrisu, Mahama,Economic Challenges,He Will Weather the Storm”

Former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has acknowledged the severe economic challenges that the incoming President-elect John Dramani Mahama will inherit, but he expressed confidence in Mahama’s ability to navigate these difficulties. Speaking to journalists on Monday, December 9, in Accra, Iddrisu emphasized that Mahama will rise to the challenge, despite the tough road ahead.

“We cannot take the people for granted,” Iddrisu said, quoting a popular Ghanaian saying, “Ghanaians say ‘If you fail us, we will vote you out tomorrow’.” He added, “President Mahama inherited a difficult economy, but he will weather the storm,” signaling his belief that Mahama’s leadership will overcome the economic crises left by the outgoing administration.

Iddrisu’s comments reflect the growing sentiment that the nation’s economic troubles, which Mahama has also blamed on the Akufo-Addo administration, will be a key challenge for the incoming government. In his own address, Mahama stressed that his government would implement necessary governance reforms, acknowledging that the journey ahead would not be easy.

Mahama’s Call for Unity Amidst Economic Crisis

John Dramani Mahama, in his victory speech, reiterated his commitment to putting the interests of Ghana first, calling for national unity as he addresses the country’s economic difficulties. “We should not forget the people of Ghana,” Mahama stated, emphasizing the tough work his administration will face in restoring the nation’s economic health.

He accused the outgoing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration of plunging Ghana into a deep economic crisis, which his administration would now be tasked with resolving. However, Mahama remains hopeful and called on all Ghanaians to unite under the shared goal of improving the country’s situation. “The one we serve is Mother Ghana,” he said, underlining the importance of collaboration.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has officially congratulated Mahama following the Electoral Commission’s declaration of results on December 7, 2024. Akufo-Addo expressed his commitment to a peaceful transition of power, ensuring a smooth handover to Mahama on January 7, 2025. In a gesture of goodwill, Akufo-Addo invited Mahama to Jubilee House on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, to begin the transition process, underscoring the peaceful and democratic process that Ghana has embraced.

Akufo-Addo also called for unity among all Ghanaians, urging them to support the incoming administration and continue to uphold the rule of law and democratic values. The peaceful electoral process was celebrated as a testament to Ghana’s strength as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

Police Must Act on Any Threats to Peace

In light of the political tensions and acts of violence following the election, there has been a clear call for the police to act decisively. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and NPP presidential candidate, called on Mahama to rein in supporters who have been accused of causing unrest and vandalism, particularly those involved in violent raids and attacks on state properties. The police are urged to deal with anyone who undermines the peace, ensuring that the country’s security is upheld as the political transition progresses.