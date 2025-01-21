Haruna Iddrisu Opposes LGBTQ+ Practices, Cites Cultural and Religious Beliefs

Haruna Iddrisu, the Education Minister-Designate of Ghana, has voiced his strong opposition to LGBTQ+ practices, stating that they contradict his personal values, religious beliefs, and Ghana’s cultural norms.

Appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on January 20, Iddrisu, a practicing Muslim, made it clear that such practices are incompatible with his faith. “It’s a cultural wrong, with my religion as a Muslim, you know where I stand on this matter. It is repugnant to my Muslim values and ethics,” he stated.

The former Minority Leader also underscored the importance of maintaining Ghanaian traditions, emphasizing that most Ghanaian parents would not want their children to be educated in ways that deviate from the cultural norms they grew up with. “I do not want to believe that many a Ghanaian parent would want their children trained in a way which is not consistent with the way I and you were brought up as Ghanaians,” Iddrisu remarked, adding that the idea of same-sex relationships was foreign to the country’s values.

His comments come amid ongoing debates surrounding the controversial Anti-LGBTQ+ bill, a legislative proposal that seeks to criminalize certain LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana. On January 14, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama suggested during a meeting with the Catholic Bishops’ Conference that the bill should be introduced as a government-sponsored initiative rather than as a private member’s bill. Mahama argued that such a move would give the legislation greater legitimacy and increase its likelihood of passing in Parliament, further solidifying the country’s commitment to upholding its cultural and moral values.