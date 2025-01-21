Haruna Iddrisu Reflects on Leadership Transition and Legacy in Candid Interview

Haruna Iddrisu, the Education Minister-designate, has opened up about his political journey, offering insightful reflections on his transition from Minority Leader in the 8th Parliament.

In a candid conversation on January 20, 2025, Iddrisu addressed any perceptions of bitterness or regret, emphasizing that his shift in position was part of a collective decision guided by his party’s deliberations.

“I have never, ever regretted being changed as Minority Leader. I don’t carry guilt in my heart,” Iddrisu affirmed, highlighting his acceptance of the democratic process and the leadership decisions made by his party.

He further drew on his personal beliefs and spiritual convictions, recalling a verse from the Quran that resonates deeply with him and which he often shares with his mother: “God does not give you a burden you cannot carry.” Reflecting on his previous leadership role, he acknowledged the significance of the opportunity he had to serve, describing it as rare and a profound privilege, particularly for someone from his part of the world.

While his tenure as Minority Leader is a notable part of his political career, Iddrisu emphasized that his true legacy extends beyond titles. “My greatest asset is the preservation of Tamale South,” he stated, underscoring the trust and support he has received from his constituents. Expressing gratitude to the chiefs and people of Tamale South, Iddrisu acknowledged the enduring confidence placed in him to serve the community, which has been a central focus of his work.

Iddrisu’s reflections serve as a testament to his commitment to public service and his focus on the long-term well-being of his constituents, offering a deeper perspective on his leadership and political journey.