Haruna Iddrisu Rejects Calls for Electoral Commission Chairperson’s Resignation

Former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has strongly criticized Joyce Bawa Mogtari’s call for the resignation of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensah.

Iddrisu argued that unless there is clear misconduct on the part of the EC Chairperson, there is no reason to call for her removal from office.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3, Iddrisu clarified that the question of who occupies the position of EC Chairperson is not a priority concern for President John Dramani Mahama. “Who should resign? Over what? Charlotte Osei was chairperson of the Electoral Commission, but they had issues with her because of procurement. If Jean Mensah too has procurement issues, that will determine her future,” he said, referring to the past controversies surrounding Osei’s tenure. He emphasized that the decision on who rules Ghana rests with the people, not the Electoral Commission Chairperson.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, a former deputy minister and a close ally of Mahama, had earlier suggested in an interview with Accra-based Channel 1 Television that the EC Chairperson should resign. Mogtari expressed concern over the perceived partisanship within the commission and the delay in declaring the election results, which she claimed contributed to the current political tensions.

“The commission is overly partisan and needs to be cleansed,” Mogtari said, adding, “I was thinking the EC Chairperson was going to resign yesterday. We are in a circular state and you spend all this time telling us what to do and what not to do.” She also criticized the commission for its handling of the election results, stating that the delays had contributed to political violence. “One of the reasons why we are experiencing violence is because it took too long for the EC to declare the results,” she explained.

Iddrisu, however, maintained that the commission’s role in the electoral process is not the primary concern for Mahama, stressing that Ghanaians themselves determine who governs the country. His remarks highlight the ongoing tensions surrounding the Electoral Commission’s handling of the election and the broader political discourse in the country.