Haruna Iddrisu Signals Presidential Ambition While Expressing Confidence in Mahama’s Leadership

Haruna Iddrisu, the re-elected Member of Parliament for Tamale South, has expressed interest in pursuing a presidential run, hinting at his ambitions for the highest office in Ghana.

In an interview on TV3 on December 13, Iddrisu revealed, “My eye is on the ball, but I don’t know about tomorrow.” His comments have fueled speculation about his future political trajectory, even as Ghana faces economic challenges under the incoming administration.

Iddrisu, the former Minority Leader, also weighed in on the current economic difficulties facing President-elect John Dramani Mahama. Acknowledging that Mahama has inherited a severely troubled economy, Iddrisu expressed confidence in the ability of the incoming president to navigate these challenges. He assured the public that Mahama’s leadership would help steer the country through tough times, despite the serious obstacles ahead.

Addressing the growing concerns over the nation’s economic instability, Iddrisu, in comments made earlier on December 9, emphasized that Ghana’s political leaders should not take the people for granted. “We cannot take the people for granted, Ghanaians say ‘If you fail us, we will show you tomorrow,'” he warned.

The country is currently grappling with inflation and a depreciating currency, and President-elect Mahama has vowed to prioritize the stabilization of the economy, pledging to focus on fixing these issues once he assumes office. Mahama himself has acknowledged the scale of the task ahead, accusing the outgoing Akufo-Addo administration of exacerbating the nation’s economic challenges.

While acknowledging the difficulties Mahama faces, Iddrisu expressed optimism about the incoming government’s ability to weather the storm. “President Mahama inherited a difficult economy, but he will weather the storm,” he said.

On the topic of governance reforms, Mahama has been candid about the challenges his administration will face. He has promised to implement reforms aimed at improving the governance structure, although he cautioned that the journey would not be easy. “The outgoing government has plunged the nation into an abyss,” Mahama stated, emphasizing the need for unity and collaboration in the coming years. “The one we serve is Mother Ghana,” he added, calling for national solidarity to overcome the crisis.