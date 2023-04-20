HAS 2023: Huawei will keep investing in domains- CFO

Madam Sabrina Meng, Huawei’s Deputy Chairwoman, Rotating Chairwoman and Chief Financial Officer, says the company will keep investing in domains such as connectivity, computing, storage, and cloud.

She said Huawei aimed to provide its customers with digital infrastructure that had the simplest possible architecture with the highest possible quality that delivered the best possible experience at the lowest costs.

Madam Meng was speaking at the Huawei 20th Annual Global Analyst Summit (HAS) 2023 held online in Shenzhen.

HAS 2023 was on the theme:” Thrive with Digital, Striding Towards the Intelligent World.”

It explored the vision for the intelligent world, built on technological advances that are taking productivity to entirely new levels, while delving onto digital transformation and new opportunities it presents for communities and industries around the world, as well as its crucial role in sustainable development.

The summit was attended by more than 1,000 industry analysts, financial analysts, key opinion leaders, and media representatives from around the world.

The Summit discussed the status of the ICT industry, including development strategies, roadmaps for digital transformation, and future industry trends.

The CFO said, “digitalization is a blue ocean for the whole industry.”

The Chairwoman said Huawei’s goal was to help organizations go digital in four stages.

These are digitizing operations, building digital platforms, enabling platform-based intelligence, and putting intelligence to use.

“The time is ripe to thrive together in this new and exciting digital future,” she added.

Madam Meng said digital transformation was about strategic planning and strategic choices and any successful digital transformation had to be driven by strategy, not technology.

She said data was the foundation but it only created value when it flowed across an organization, adding methodical data governance was key.

She said integrating data across different dimensions would create even greater value.

“Digitizing operations and building digital platforms helps clean, visualize, and aggregate data, laying the foundation for digital transformation. Putting intelligence to use makes data on-demand, easier to understand,

and actionable, taking digital transformation to the next level,” she said.

Dr. Zhou Hong, President of Huawei’s Institute of Strategic Research, said, “Rethinking approaches to networks and computing is critical as we move towards an intelligent world.”

He said, “in networking, we have what it takes to move beyond the limits of Shannon’s theorems as well as applications of his theory to drive a 100-fold increase in network capabilities over the next decade.”

He said in computing, the company would move towards new models, architectures, and components, and improve their ability to both understand and control intelligence.

“We will also continue to explore the use of Artificial Intelligence for industry applications, science, and more,” he added.