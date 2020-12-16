The Management of Sekondi Hasaacas Football Club has denied media reports that it has requested for jerseys and footballs from Mr. Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi.

The Club in a statement issued and signed by its Director of Communications, Mr. Macall Mensah, and copied to the GNA Sports in Takoradi entreated its supporters and the general public to disregard such reports.

The statement said, Mr. Egyapa Mercer who is said to have been captured in a circulating video as saying Hasaacas had requested jerseys and footballs from him had since denied making such a statement when contacted by the club.

“In the said video, Mr. Egyapa Kofi Mercer could not state who made that request on behalf of the club,” the statement said.

“The Club has since contacted Mr. Egyapa Mercer on the said story and he confirmed no such request has been made by the club. The Management however welcomes the thoughts shared by the MP on plans to assist the club,” it added.

The club has since expressed disappointment about some unsurprising comments by some media personnel supported by unverifiable information following the emergence of the said interview.

It has thus assured that it was working hard and cooperating in good faith with the various leaderships, supporters and fans in the Region to assist in pushing the club up to its rightful place on the Ghana Football Pyramid.

The statement said the club would in the coming days unveil its kits partnership which would cover the three teams under the Sekondi Hasaacas Football Club brand.