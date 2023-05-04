Hasaacas Ladies, Ampem Darkoa WPL final slated for May 12 in Kumasi

The finals of the 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) title decider between Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies has been billed for Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Kumasi.

The final match would see the champions of the Southern Zone and Northern Zone battle in a fierce encounter to crown the champion of the season.

The two teams dominated their respective zones with Hasmal Ladies securing 39 points with 12 wins, three defeats, and three draws while Nana Mma also acquired 31 points with nine wins, five defeats, and four drawn games.

This would be the third consecutive time both sides would battle each other and the fifth time in history.

Hasaacas Ladies holds a record as the most successful women’s side in Ghana and would once again seek to triumph over the Techiman-based side who snatched the title last season.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies, who are current champions of the Malta Guinness WPL would come into the final game to defend their title after beating their rivals 5-3 on penalties last season.

Hasaacas’ Doreen Copson, Doris Boaduwaa, Fidous Yakubu, and Grace Boaduwaa would lead Hasaacas for their fifth Premier League title, whereas Ampem Darkoa Ladies would also count on prolific striker, Ophelia Amponsah, Mary Amponsah and Comfort Yeboah.

The winner of the 2022/23 Women’s Premier League would represent Ghana at the 2023 WAFU Zone B Women’s Champions League which is the qualifier to the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League.

Hasaacas Ladies managed to finish second place in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League while Ampem Darkoa Ladies were defeated 3-0 in the WAFU Zone B Women’s Champions League final against Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens last year.