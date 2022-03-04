Hasaacas Ladies Beats Ladystrikers In Women’s Premier League

Hasaacas Ladies posted a 3-0 victory over Ladystrikers FC in match-day 10 to maintain the top spot in the Southern zone of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The match played at the Robert Mensah Stadium in Cape Coast on Friday, saw Doreen Copson, Veronica Appiah and Doris Boaduwaa grabbed a goal each to help Hasaacas Ladies extend their unbeaten run in the league.

The defending champions ended the first half in a 0-0 stalemate but came back stronger from recess to exert superiority over the Cape Coast based club to walk away with a convincing win.

Ladystrikers who were second behind Hasaacas needed the win to stay on same points with their opponents and earn the bragging rights as the first team to grab a win over the West African champions, but Yussif Basigi charges proved tactically superior to emerge winners.

Hasaacas Ladies are now on 24 points with eight matches left to end the league, and the team is poised to defend the title and represent Ghana in Africa again.

At the end of the match, Doreen Copson of Hasaacas Ladies was named the Nasco player of the match.

The 2021/22 WPL is supported by Betway Ghana.