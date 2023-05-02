Hasaacas Ladies champions of Southern Zone after Faith Ladies win

Hasaacas Ladies managed to record their eighth Southern Zone title in the 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) season after beating Faith Ladies by a lone goal on matchday 18 at the Gyandu Park in Sekondi.

Going into the last game of the season, Hasmal Ladies were two points ahead of Faith Ladies and needed a win or a draw to top the zone.

Before the game, the atmosphere was charged at Sekondi as hundreds of fans came out to cheer up their favourite clubs.

It was an exciting first-half display by the two sides who were both in top form to break the deadlock in the early minutes of the game.

Hasaacas despite having a home advantage over their opponent showed calmness defensively, putting Faith Ladies’ prolific striker Maafia Nyame in a tight corner.

After an interesting 45 minutes of play, the game went barren with disappointment on the faces of the Faith Ladies supporters who needed a win to be crowned champions.

From recess, Hasaacas Ladies were dominant upfront but still could not find their way into the Faith Ladies’ defense.

74 minutes into the game, Fatuomatu Tambouri managed to dance through the back four of the visiting team to break the virginity of the game with a beautiful goal to get the champions a comfortable lead.

Fans of Hasaacas Ladies went through a rollercoaster of emotions from the time they thought Faith Ladies had almost equalised and now cementing their chances of defending their title.

After an exciting 90 minutes of action, the center referee ended the clash as Hasaacas picked up all three points to climax the season in style.

Hasaacas would now wait for the winner of the Northern Zone to battle for the Women’s Premier League title decider.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies won the Women’s Premier League title in the 2022/23 season.