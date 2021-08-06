Hasaacas Ladies FC beat Nigerian team to lift WAFU B trophy

Ghanaian team, Hasaacas Ladies FC put up a spirited performance to humble Rivers Angels of Nigeria to emerge winners of the WAFU B Women’s Champions league.

The tournament which ended yesterday in Cote D’ Ivoire, saw the Sekondi-based club recorded a 3-1 score line to beat Rivers Angels.

Despite losing 0-2 to Rivers Angels in the Group stage, Coach Yussif Basigi devised a masterclass approach to defeat one of the giant clubs in Nigeria.

Three goals from Veronica Appiah, Perpetual Agyekum and Abugri were enough to seal victory over the Nigerian team.

Rivers Angels’ Vivian Ikechukwu grabbed a consolation goal for her side.

The WAFU B tourney serves as qualification to the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League to be played in Egypt this year.

Two clubs, Hasaacas ladies and Rivers Angels will represent WAFU B in the final competition.

The victory would be Basigi and his charges third trophy in the 2020/21 season after winning the Women’s Premier league and Women’s FA Cup.