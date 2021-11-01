Hasaacas Ladies FC departs Accra for CAF Women’s Champions league

Hasaacas Ladies, a Sekondi-based club has departed the shores of Ghana for the inaugural Confederation Africa Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League in Cairo, Egypt.

The competition would span from 5-19 November 2021.

Hasaacas Ladies, Ghana’s sole representative at the continental club championship left Ghana on Monday, November 1, with a contingent of 35 including players, technical team and management members.

The players were 26 but 23 emplaned on Monday, November with the remaining three set to join later in Egypt.

The contingent has eight technical and four management team members.

Hasaacas Ladies, champions of WAFU B Women’s championship have been paired with Wadi Degla of Egypt, AS Mande of Mali, and Malabo Kings FC of Equatorial Guinea in Group A.

The Sekondi-based club would begin their campaign against Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea on Friday, November 5, before taking on AS Mande and Wadi Degla.