Hasaacas Ladies FC qualifies to maiden CAF Women’s Champions League

Two goals from Hasaacas Ladies FC were enough to beat Burkinabe Club, USFA to qualify to the maiden Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League.

Hasaacas Ladies, guided by Coach Yussif Basigi beat USFA 2-0, courtesy goals from Veronica Appiah and Doris Boaduwaa in the TOTALEnergies CAF Women’s League WAFU B qualifiers played on Monday, August 2, at the Stade Robert Champroux in Ivory Coast.

The win makes the Ghanaian team the first side to secure qualification to the final Women’s Champions League in Egypt, this year.

It was Appiah who gave Ghana the lead at the stroke of halftime before Boaduwaa added her name on the scoresheet in the 58th minute to give Ghana a convincing lead.

Hasaacas Ladies FC will wait for the winner between Rivers FC and Amis Du Monde for the finals on Thursday, August 5.