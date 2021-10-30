Hasaacas Ladies to play Black Princesses and Immigration ladies to fine-tune preparations

Hasaacas Ladies, champions of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), FA Cup, and the WAFU Zone B tourney will play the Black Princesses and Immigration Ladies to fine-tune preparations for the upcoming Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League.

Hasaacas Ladies, Ghana’s sole representatives in the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League to be held in Cairo, Egypt have been training fervently ahead of the tourney.

The treble-winning team this season would battle the Black Princesses on Friday, October 29, before facing WPL club, Immigration Ladies a day after at the McDan La Town Park in Accra.

Coach Yussif Basigi, the Head Coach of Hasaacas Ladies told the GNA Sports his charges were ready and poised for the tournament and confident the team would add the Women’s Champions League trophy to their laurels this season.

He said, “We are ready and poised for the competition. We have been training after our return from Cote d’ Ivoire and I like the positive response of the players at training.”

When asked which team in the group poses a threat to their aim of winning the ultimate, Basigi, who won gold with the Black Queens at the Africa Games in 2015 in Congo Brazzaville said, “All the teams in the group are threats because I respect every opponent. These teams are all champions in their respective competitions but they can’t stop us because we will face them squarely.

“I do not underestimate any opponent in the tourney because it is every team’s dream to win the title but we (Hasaacas ladies) are going for the title and realistically I believe we can achieve it.”

Hasaacas Ladies are expected to depart the shores of Ghana on Monday, November 1 for the competition which starts on Friday, November 5.