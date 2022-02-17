Hasan Almajidy became an influential music artist in the sad phase of rituals

Hasan Almajidy is a writer, artist and contributor with influential music artists in the Hussainiya Islamic rites. Hasan Almajidy is an Iraqi artist, composer and music maker of Iraqi origin from the city of Baghdad. He is considered a music maker in the sad phase.

Hasan Almajidy was born in 1996 in Baghdad. He was a prominent and influential artist and was one of the contributors to digital production and distribution companies. He released many sad music albums and became a popular musician in the holy month of Muharram about the story of Imam Hussein, peace be upon him, from the tribe of the Prophet of Islam. Hasan Almajidy was very interested in That sad issue and sad music albums were released and became popular albums on music platforms such as TikTok, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and Deezer

Hasan Almajidy started his musical life in 2019. He released his first album, and it became popular in Iraq. From this album, Hasan Almajidy was interested in the music industry and was a contributor with new artists, despite the struggles facing Iraq from blocking music applications. He was also a content creator in Tiktok and YouTube, writing a blog. It publishes useful tips

Hasan Almajidy became a successful musician in Baghdad City, the first music was composed in my old studio in the attic in Iraq In fact, being a successful composer requires a lot of skills to do Hasan Almajidy also get his music on Spotify on Amazon and Apple Music on the biggest Monthly listener He is a multi-talented person and is one of the active names on YouTube.

Starting at a very early age in the sad music industry, Hasan worked as a guitarist before embarking on his journey as an artist. He has collaborated with several music artists and released a large number of songs during his musical career.