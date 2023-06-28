Hashim Ibrahim Favorite To Win Jubilee Hall/ISH JCR Presidential Elections

The time has come again for students on Ghana’s premier university, University of Ghana to have their students’ election as it has been the norm in a every democratic dispensation.

Jubilee Hall and the International Students’ Hostel, one of the six traditional halls on campus as such are also going to engage in their hall elections.

Residents will be given the chance to exercise their democratic right by voting for their respective candidates in the available positions which includes; President and Vice President, Secretary, Treasure, Organizing Secretary and Sports Secretary.

The elections is scheduled for this Friday, 30th June, 2023 via University of Ghana Computer System, online offsite. As usual aspirants and their candidates are engaging in fierce campaign to convince residents to vote for their candidate.

One of the most competitive positions that has raised a lot of eyebrows is that of the President. Already two candidates are up for the topmost role of the JISH Junior Common Room(JCR) President.

Hashim Ibrahim and his Vice President are currently in the best race to win the position of the President and Vice President due to their immense hardwork and dedication to the hall.

Among the key policies on the desk of Hashim Ibrahim is to fix the WI-FI issue which has led many residents in a devastating situation among other policies.

Presidential hopeful, Hashim Ibrahim and his Vice Presidential aspirant, Peter Adipah have been projected to win the elections without a doubt with majority votes. Their opponents don’t have a chance as many have considered them not fit for the position.

Story By: : Osman Nuhu