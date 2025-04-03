Haskee Institute Congratulates Hon. Hadji Mustapha on Appointment as PAG Board Chairman

The Haskee Institute of Economics and Development proudly congratulates Honourable Hadji Mustapha (Nana Amoah Kwadwo-II) on his appointment as Board Chairman of PanAfrica-Ghana (PAG), effective April 4, 2025.

Below is the full message:

Press Release

April 3, 2025

Congratulations to Hon. Hadji Mustapha on His Appointment as Board Chairman of PanAfrica-Ghana (PAG)

On behalf of Haskee Institute of Economics and Development, I extend my warmest congratulations to Honourable Hadji Mustapha (Nana Amoah Kwadwo-II) on his well-earned appointment as Board Chairman of PanAfrica-Ghana (PAG), effective April 4, 2025.

This appointment is a recognition of his remarkable leadership, dedication to the Pan-African movement, and relentless pursuit of economic integration, human rights, and freedom for African peoples. We are confident that under his guidance, PAG will reach new heights and continue to make a lasting impact across the continent.

Hon. Hadji Mustapha has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to championing African unity and progress. His vision and expertise will undoubtedly be instrumental in shaping policies and initiatives that empower communities and foster sustainable development.

We celebrate this milestone with him and look forward to witnessing the transformative leadership he will bring to PAG. We wish him great success in this new role and anticipate even greater achievements in the future.

Signed:

Issaka Gbeti Idirisu

Founder & CEO, Haskee Institute of Economics and Development

