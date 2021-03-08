Hassacas Ladies FC put up a spirited performance to hand Berry Ladies their first defeat after seven matches in the National Women’s Premier league match played at the Gyandu Park in Sekondi.

The keenly contested match from both teams guided by National team coaches,Yussif Basigi and Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo saw Milot Abena Tawiah expertly slot in a free-kick to end the match 1-0 in favour of the homers.

The victory came in the 2nd minute for Hassacas ladies nicknamed ‘Doooooo’ after Veronica Appiah was brought down behind the 18 yard box.

Abena Pokua, who is currently on five goals in seven matches, beat the Berry ladies goalie to hand Hassacas ladies the crucial win.

In the second stanza, the visitors were pressing for an equalizer but could not maneuver through the defense of the Hasaacas ladies built around experienced

Janet Egyiri and Faustina Nyame.

With this victory, Hassacas leap-frogged Berry Ladies to sit at the summit of the Southern Zone league table with 17 points, one more than Berry Ladies.

Hasaacas Ladies defender Faustina Nyame Aidoo was adjudged the NASCO player of the mpatch.