Hassan and Kipyegon cruise into 1,500m final

Dutch star Sifan Hassan took another step towards an unprecedented golden Olympic treble when she reached the 1,500 metres final along with main rival Faith Kipyegon of Kenya.

Kipyegon won her semi-final in 3:56.80 minutes from Ethiopia’s Freweyni Gebreezibeher. Hassan topped the second race in 4:00.23 ahead of British medal contender Laura Muir.

Kipyeogon won gold in 2016 plus the 2017 world title before Hassan beat her for gold at the 2019 worlds as part of a unique 1,500m/10,000m double.

Hassan has added the 5,000m in Tokyo which she won on Monday, a few hours after topping her 1,500m heat despite a fall. The 1,500m final is Friday and the 10,000m Saturday, when she will have run 24.5km in all on the fast National Stadium track.