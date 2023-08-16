Hassan Ayariga supports Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu on APC ticket

The Founder and Leader of All Peoples’ Congress Dr Hassan Ayariga has noted that he will try all out to convince astute business magnate Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu to contest on the ticket of All Peoples Congress as a parliamentary candidate in the Ayawaso North Constituency.

Dr Ayariga made the statement at the National Mosque, Kanda when he was addressing a gathering to Mark International Youth Day which was organized by the Afro-Arab Group and its founder Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu.

According to him, he knows it will not be an easy task to convince the young businessman into politics but he will try all means to get his candidature on the ticket of All Peoples Congress.

He added that the people of Ayawaso North need someone like Ambassador Salamu to turn their misfortunes into a fortune.

“Inshallah I will do all I can to convince my brother Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu to contest on the ticket of my political party as a parliamentary candidate. He’s a unifier and team leader so if I can secure him as a parliamentary candidate victory shall be ours in the Ayawaso North Constituency”.

Dr Hassan Ayariga furthermore stated that even though it will be very tough to lure Ambassador Salamu from the business sector into the political space but is time for him to do that for the liberty of the youth in the Ayawaso North Constituency.

“We all know in the Bible that Moses was tasked by God to take the Israelites to the promised land but he was changed and the barton was given to Joshua to lead them to the promised land so I want to make known to the good people of Ayawaso North that Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu is their ‘Joshua’.

He will do well as a politician because of his track record as a businessman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.