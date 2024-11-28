Thursday, November 28, 2024
    Hassan Ayariga Tours Eastern Region with Street, Community Connect Campaign

    By: Prosper Kay

    The Flagbearer and Presidential candidate for All Peoples Congress (APC) Dr Hassan Abudulai Ayariga has began his Nationwide constituency-based campaign tour of Eastern Region from 24th to 25th, marking the beginning of his engagement with constituents.

    This tour aims to connect with those who have decided not to vote in this coming election, grassroots supporters, listen to their concerns, and share the party’s vision and policies for the future.

    Dr Hassan Ayariga campaign team tourched down at Kitase, Aburi, Mamfe, Koforidua and finally made a stop at Konongo where he was met by a hot chase by youth who strongly believe the NPP and NDC has failed them and looking for a third force and the only hope is Dr Hassan Ayariga.

    The APC’s Flagbearer Dr Hassan Ayariga took took time to address the first time voters, undecided of his reasons to become the president to solve Ghana’s problem with his vision and policies

    Prosper Kay
    Prosper Kay

