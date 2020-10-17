Alhaji Hassan Tampuli, Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority has donated educational materials worth GHc35, 000.00 to the Gushegu Municipal Directorate of Education to help improve education in the area.

The items included 1,100 exercise books, and 1,100 mathematical sets, which had been distributed to BECE candidates in the area, and two hp laptop computers, and five motorbikes, which were to support data management activities and supervision of schools.

Alhaji Tampuli, who is also the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Nominee for the Gushegu Constituency, presented the items to the authorities of the Gushegu Municipal Directorate of Education at Gushegu.

He advised the students in the area to dedicate their time to studies to pass their examinations and assured them that he would present a surprise gift to BECE candidates, who would get aggregate six in the area.

He spoke about monitoring and evaluation of schools, which he indicated were key in quality education delivery.

He expressed the hope that his support to the Municipal Directorate of Education would help enhance the situation to ensure effective teaching and learning.

Mr Bright Lawoe, Gushegu Municipal Director of Education, who received the items, promised to ensure that Administrative work went on smoothly to achieve the desired objective, and thanked Alhaji Tampuli for the gesture.