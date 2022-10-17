Hassan Tampuli Installed Dev’t Chief Of Bogu

The Paramount Chief of Bogu Traditional Area, Bonaa Tiaa Salifu II has installed the Member of Parliament (MP) for Gushegu Constituency and Deputy Minister for Transport, Hon. Alhassan Tampuli as the Tuma Naa (Development Chief) of the Bogu Area.

His installation came as an honour done to him for helping the chief and people of the traditional area.

At a colourful ceremony held at the Bogu Naa’s palace, Bonaa Tiaa Salifu II said the chieftaincy title conferred on the Member of Parliament is a recognition of his immense contribution towards the development of Bogu traditional area.

He recalled that, “When I was sinstalled as the Paramount Chief of Bogu Traditional Area by the Overlord of Dagbon, Mahama Abubakari II, I appealed to the MP, since the villages; I have eighteen (18) villages under my paramountcy, are without electricity. Honourable Hassan Tampuli promised to assist the community get electricity in four months. As we speak, all the communities have been connected to electricity grid and are in light. All thanks to Hon. Hassan Tampuli.”

According to Bonaa Tiaa Salifu II, Hassan Tampuli is a man of his words and for showing great importance to the lives and development of the people of Bogu, they are installing him as Development Chief of the area.

He averred that a lot in going on in Bogu as regards development and that the economies of the people of Bogu which remain an agriculture-based, producing staple crops on subsistence level is giving major boost.

According to him, serving in that capacity is an honour not to him alone but to the entire paramountcy because he is ready and prepared to open his doors to his people so that together, they can build Bogu in peace and unity.

Bonaa Salifu II also indicated that he has plans of transforming the Bogu traditional area through massive developmental projects from health, education to economic activities.

He also indicated that education is a priority on his agenda and that he cannot achieve development for his people if their children are not well educated hence, therefore he is poised to do all possible best to build on the educational structures in the area.

He said efforts are underway for the establishment of an ultra-modern library for students in the area and build upon existing infrastructure to make learning attractive for the children.

On his part, the newly installed Tuma Naa expressed gratitude to the paramount chief and his people for the honour done him and pledged to do more to help with the development of the Bogu Traditional Area.