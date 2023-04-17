Have Positive Attitude To Boost The Purse Of The Kingdom Business – Christians Told

Christians have been admonished not to be tightfisted towards the work of God.

Pastor Charles Oduro, the Yennyawoso District Minister of The Church of Pentecost, who administered this admonition pointed out that it is the responsibility of believers to ensure the progress of the kingdom business, hence the need for them to support the work with their financial resources.

He explained that the kingdom business requires a lot of money, and it behoves Christians to do everything possible to accelerate the kingdom growth, saying, “When Jesus mandated us to go and make disciples of all nations (Great Commission), He did not give us any money. So, it is incumbent on us to push this agenda with our money.”

For this reason, he noted that God has strategically placed some financers in the Church to help see to the expansion of the kingdom financially.

Pastor Oduro was addressing officers of Yennyawoso and Mile 3 Districts during the Officers’ School held recently at the Yennyawoso Central Assembly auditorium.

Dilating on “Tithing” he took the participants through the Scriptures and identified the various types of tithes. According to him, tithe is a spiritual covenant between God and His people. He, therefore, deflated the claims by section of Christians that “tithe is a thing of the past,” stressing that “tithe is still relevant in our dispensation.”

The Yennyawoso District Minister backed his assertion with scriptures from Matthew 23:23; Luke 11:42, and explained that Jesus even endorses payment of tithes.

He explained that The Church of Pentecost upohlds Jesus’ position on tithing and has continued to teach its members to practice tithing as an important church growth factor, which brings in enormous blessings to those who faithfully practice it.

He appealed to the members and officers of the Church to fully invest in the kingdom business as he underscored the need for them to tithe faithfully and give sacrificially towards the growth of God’s work, and not to give audience to any erroneous teachings to be misled, saying, “We must have a positive attitude to boost the purse of the kingdom business.”

Recounting a story of a deacon of the Church who was divinely healed of a deadly ailment for being a faithful tither, Pastor Charles Oduro further charged them to tithe faithfully to receive its attendant benefits and blessings.

There was a question and answer session to give the participants the opportunity to seek clarifications and make contributions as well.

Present at the event were Pastor Joseph Ankomako (Mile 3 District Minister), Mrs. Gladys Oduro (Wife of Yennyawoso District Minister), among others.