Haven of Love Children’s Foundation renews NHIS cards for children

The Haven of Love Children’s Foundation, a non-government Christian organisation, has renewed about 215 expired National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) cards for children at Saka, a community in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The renewal was part of activities of a programme dubbed: “Family Fun Fair,” to celebrate the festive season with children in the area.

The children, in the company of their parents and guardians, were served with food, drinks; and engaged in fun activities including sack and egg race, dancing competition among others.

Officials of the Foundation used the programme to preach the love of Jesus Christ to participants. They also schooled parents and guardians on some basic health conditions including skin bleaching and its effects.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Samuel Nana Bekai Djirackor, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Foundation, said the organisation was committed to the welfare of children and their parents.

He said the passion of the Foundation was about Jesus Christ.

“The love of Christ has passion, sacrifice and selflessness and we are demonstrating that same love to the people of Saka,” he added.

He said the initiative to renew the NHIS cards for the children was to enable parents to easily access healthcare services and ease financial burdens on themselves and their sick children in the community.

“Some parents visit health facilities with their children, and because they have expired NHIS cards, they are asked to pay. Some of these parents cannot afford the cost of treatment. By the grace of God, we are bridging that gap,” Mr Djirackor said.

He said parents and other members of the community, especially the aged would benefit from the renewal exercise after they were done with the children, whom he noted were the main target.

The CEO said even though the foundation had existed for four years without any major source of funding, it had rendered services, including free cataract and hernia surgeries to residents within and outside the district.

Mr Djirackor acknowledged and expressed gratitude to the Christian Service International, individuals and media outlets for the support the Foundation had received over the years.

He appealed to cooperate bodies to support the Foundation to extend the love of Jesus Christ to other children outside the Bawku West District.

Some parents and children at the programme, thanked leadership of the Foundation for the gesture and show of love towards them, and were hopeful that the Foundation would receive the needed support to regularly visit them.