Rising Afrobeats musician Kweku Darlington says getting to feature Kuami Eugene and Fameye on the remix on “Sika Aba Fie” remains one of his major success stories.

The remix of the new song released on Friday features the ‘Rock Star’, Fameye, Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick who gave a new different vibe to the ‘Asakaa’ drill.

According to Kweku Darlington, “Sika Aba Fie” is the biggest song of his music career thus far and was excited about featuring Fameye and Kuami Eugene on the remix version.

“Kuami Eugene is an exceptional artiste and I really want to thank him for blessing this song.

“Fameye also gives a different vibe to the song with his unique lyrical vibes, likewise Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick,” he said in an interview.

The original “Sika Aba Fie” track has topped music charts for many weeks and continues to rack up impressive numbers on digital stores.

Here is a video of a new song:

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleCDD-Ghana researches impact of COVID-19 on government reforms
Next articleAGAG encourages Obuasi youth to embrace employable skills training
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here