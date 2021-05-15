Rising Afrobeats musician Kweku Darlington says getting to feature Kuami Eugene and Fameye on the remix on “Sika Aba Fie” remains one of his major success stories.

The remix of the new song released on Friday features the ‘Rock Star’, Fameye, Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick who gave a new different vibe to the ‘Asakaa’ drill.

According to Kweku Darlington, “Sika Aba Fie” is the biggest song of his music career thus far and was excited about featuring Fameye and Kuami Eugene on the remix version.

“Kuami Eugene is an exceptional artiste and I really want to thank him for blessing this song.

“Fameye also gives a different vibe to the song with his unique lyrical vibes, likewise Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick,” he said in an interview.

The original “Sika Aba Fie” track has topped music charts for many weeks and continues to rack up impressive numbers on digital stores.

Here is a video of a new song: