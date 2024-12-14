Hawa Koomson Expresses Gratitude to Constituents Despite Election Loss

Hawa Koomson, the former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, has expressed heartfelt gratitude to her constituents for the opportunity to serve as their representative for the past 12 years.

Despite the disappointing results in the 2024 elections, Koomson remains optimistic and committed to her community and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“My dear constituents,” Koomson began, “though I may not have won this election, my heart is filled with gratitude for the rare opportunity and privilege you gave me to serve as your representative in Parliament over the past 12 years.”

Reflecting on her tenure, she emphasized her commitment to the people she represented, stating, “Throughout my journey, I have always been guided by a singular purpose: to be a servant of the people.” She assured her supporters that her loss would not deter her from continuing to serve in any capacity she could.

Koomson acknowledged the pain and disappointment felt by her supporters, particularly those in the NPP. “To my party faithfuls, I understand the pain and disappointment this outcome has brought. But let us not forget that the NPP is a resilient and enduring force. Our ability to overcome challenges and rise again has never been in doubt. Stay strong, for brighter days are ahead.”

In her closing remarks, Koomson expressed her gratitude to the people of Awutu Senya East, highlighting the collective achievements during her time in office. “Thank you, Awutu Senya East, for everything. Together, we have achieved much, and together, we will continue to build a brighter future,” she concluded, leaving her constituents with a sense of hope and determination for what lies ahead.