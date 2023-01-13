Hawa Koomson now caretaker Agric Minister

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Ms Hawa Koomson, has been appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo as caretaker minister of the Ministry of Agriculture following the resignation of Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

A statement issued by Mr Eugene Arhin, Director of Communication at the Presidency, announcing the acceptance of Dr Owusu Akoto’s resignation by the president, said Ms Koomson will hold the fort until a substantive appointment is made.

“This was after the minister personally presented his letter of resignation to the President at Jubilee House on Tuesday, 10 January 2023”.

“President Akufo-Addo conveyed his sincere gratitude to Hon. Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto for his services to the government and to the nation, and wished him the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

“The President has, subsequently, tasked the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson, Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, to act as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture until a substantive replacement is made.”