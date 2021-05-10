The Hayil Ladies Ministry, a women’s wing of the Fountain Gate Chapel in Bolgatanga has presented medical equipment to the Maternity and Paediatric Units of the Upper East Regional Hospital to support health service delivery.

The items, valued about GHC10,400.00 included a cardiotocogram machine, cartons of soft drinks and bottles of water for the Maternity Unit, while five drip stands, three thermometer guns, two pulsometre machines, cartons of soft drinks and bottles of water were also presented to the Paediatric Unit.

Mrs Angela Dabuoh, the Publicity Coordinator of the Hayil Ladies Ministry, who presented the items to the two Units, said the gesture was in collaboration with the Eastwood Anaba Ministries.

She said the two ministries had over the years supported the Maternity and Paediatric Units of the Hospital and had assisted them with items to improve health care services.

“So yearly, we do donations of items that they need. This year’s Mother’s Day celebration, we brought them these items to aid in their work,” she said.

Mrs Dabuoh indicated that the cardiotocogram machine would assist staff of the Maternity Unit to assess foetal heart rate, “It will save the unborn babies and reduce child mortality.”

The Hayil Ladies and the Eastwood Anaba Ministries had over the years donated mattresses, bed and cot sheets, curtains and a refrigerator, among other items to the two Units of the Hospital.

They also supplied water to the entire Hospital, and supported it with hand washing facilities during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Region.

Madam Maria Fuseini, the Head of the Maternity Unit, who received their share of the items, on behalf of management of the Hospital, thanked the Hayil Ladies Ministry for the gesture.

“These are important items you have brought for us to save lives, especially the cardiotocogram machine. We are very glad and pray that you continue to remember the Maternity Unit,” she said.

At the Paediatric Unit, Ms Mamata Gariba, a Paediatric Nurse who received the items, expressed gratitude to the Hayil Ladies and the Eastwood Anaba Ministries for their support over the years.

Members of the Hayil Ladies Ministry after the donation prayed for speedy recovery for the sick children and asked for God’s strength for mothers at the two Units.