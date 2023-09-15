HCIF-PFS Mourns With The People Of Libya

The Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS) expresses its sincerest sympathy and condolences to those families who have lost loved ones as a result of the impacts of the current flooding in Libya. The HCIF-PFS expresses grave concerned that the North African nation is affected by these kinds of situations.

We also wish to express our empathy with entire Libya and in particular the people, residents and businesses in the affected areas, who have been displaced as a result of this recent catastrophe. According to media reports, about 20, 000 people are feared dead now.

We understand only too well the severity of such situations. Only few years ago that that East and parts of Southern Africa experienced such disasters in which thousands of people lost their lives. That experience has taught us that tragedies of such should unite us together in solidarity towards achieving a common goal.

Floods and their impacts are not only the results of natural disasters that affect a whole people and region so often. In the current situation where floodwaters smashed through dams and washed away entire neighbourhoods of the Libya city of Derna, human activities and the lack of policies in terms of prevention and care for the environmental can also be seen as resulting to flooding that causes diseases, displacement, and fatalities.

We understand also that international humanitarian aid and rescue only started to reach the city of Derna days after the devastating floods struck Libya, damaging many access roads to the coastal city. On this note, we raise our voice to appeal to the international community to assist where ever they can; and ask for transparency in managing the humanitarian aid. It is only natural that in situations like these, we must leave all that we are doing to help victims of the tragedy who clamour for food, water, shelter, medical supplies, care, and permanent policies.

The Libyan people have suffered and have known no peace and been neglected for far too long, since the starting of the current war in the North African nation in 2011.

In this time of unprecedented challenges, we express support and solidarity with the people of Libya as they struggle on the clock to recover and rebuild their lives and normal activities. That they remain in our thoughts and prayers. We assure the Libyan people that we are in their corner.

It is true that floods can wash away everything but they cannot wash away the hope in the heart of the people. We pray to God to give the Libyan people all the strength to fight out these tough times.