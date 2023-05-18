HD+ equips over 10,000 youth with installation skills

SES HD PLUS, a premium satellite broadcast service provider and marketer of the HD+ TV service, has ended its HD+ Installer Training Programme for the first half of 2023.

Since embarking on this initiative and its establishment in Ghana in 2020, the company had trained and opened employment opportunities for over 10,000 youth.

This installer programme falls in line with the company’s goal to create employment opportunities in Ghana and ensure HD+ users have their HD+ devices and accompanying satellite equipment professionally installed by accredited technicians.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of its recent training programme, which saw 2000 youth pass out successfully, CEO of SES HD PLUS, Adelaide Abbiw-Williams congratulated them on their achievement while encouraging them to go out there and make a difference.

‘’Since SES HD PLUS was launched in Ghana, our desire has not only been to give our subscribers the FeeliFeeli experience of quality HD TV viewing experiences, but to also be at the forefront of accelerating socio-economic growth.

“Critical to us is the transfer of our knowledge about the latest trends and innovations in satellite TV broadcasting and applying that to develop the skills and knowledge of our local partners, satellite technicians, and dealers to empower local businesses and communities economically.

“So far, we have trained over 2000 installers in 22 towns across the country since March this year, and this brings us to a total of about 10,000 installers trained thus far.

Andrews Allottey, a beneficiary of the training programme, thanked HD+ for the opportunity. ‘’It is tough to make ends meet nowadays, but learning a trade offers one a competitive advantage.

“That is the opportunity and advantage HD+ has given me and countless others throughout this period. We thank HD+ for the critical role they play in Ghana’s socio-economic development.

“For HD+ subscribers, I want to assure them that with what we have learned, their devices will be in capable hands. HD+ has really given us the FeeliFeeliexperience, and we will surely pass that on to them,’’ he stated.