HD+ Ghana launches Sporty TV in HD to Sports Fans 

SES HD PLUS Ghana, the country’s premium high-definition satellite broadcast service provider as part of giving users the best viewing experience has introduced a new channel, Sporty TV.

The newly introduced channel is in partnership with Sporty Group, a consumer internet and technology business with an unrivalled sports media, gaming, social and fintech platform to provide premium sports content in high-definition (HD).

Sporty TV HD, a free-to-view channel offering premium sports would be available on the HD+ platform via channel 152 as viewers would enjoy over 500 hours of live football matches from the English Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, Saudi Pro League and international sports leagues ranging from basketball to mixed martial arts.

Sporty TV also comes with news documentaries from the most watched international sports shows.

Madam Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, CEO of SES HD PLUS Ghana, speaking on the new value offer expressed her excitement having partnered with Sporty TV to enhance viewing experience.

“I am thrilled to announce that HD+ has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first TV service platform in Africa to deliver Sporty TV in HD.”

She said the accomplishment perfectly aligns with the company’s vision of democratizing premium TV viewing experiences at an affordable price for satellite homes in Ghana.

Elias Gallego, VP of Business Development, Marketing and Media at Sporty Group, said “We are delighted to partner with HD+ to bring SportyTV in HD Quality to all sports fans in Ghana.

SportyTV has always been dedicated to delivering the best in football entertainment to our passionate audience, and this partnership with HD+ is a testament to our commitment. “

He assured football lovers that Sporty Group, together with SES HD PLUS Ghana will revolutionize the sports broadcasting landscape to provide access to an extensive array of premium football content, including live matches, in-depth analysis, and exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage.