HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship 2022 Ends Successfully

The HD+ Kids Armwresting Championship 2022 came to a successful end at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation wishes to thank the sponsors and supporters of the event including the media.

President of the GAF, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey commended SES HD +. One On One Foundation, Twellium Industries, Ghana Gas, Perception Management International, National Sports Authority (NSA), athletes and schools that participated.

Here is the list of the winners.

Boys Lightweight:

1. Bernard Musah (SDA JHS)

2. Robert Bright Bambil (Weweso JHS)

3. Elba Quaye (Gbonton Day)

Boys Middleweight:

1. Musah John Mahama (Holy Child)

2. Abdul Rahman Issahack (New Generation)

3. Maxwell Tabiri (Kumasi Academy)

Boys Heavyweight:

1. Oliver Adam Atidana (KNUST SHS)

2. Joseph Tabel (Methodist SHS)

3. Daniel Nartey (Fijai SHS)

Girls Lightweight:

1. Rachael Tafo (Bishop Girls)

2. Naa Korkor Ackah (Archbishop Porter Girls)

3. Phildaus Abubakar (Kweikuma)

Girls Heavyweight:

1. Mariam Yussif (St Louis SHS)

2. Blessed Naa Abeka Nunoo (Chicken Wing Club)

3. Mary-Ann Abagale (St Louis SHS)

Credit: Ghana Armwrestling Federation