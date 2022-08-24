The Bediako Hall of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Hall will host the Accra edition of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship on Saturday, August 27.

The championship would be held under the auspices of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation in partnership with SES HD+ Ghana Limited.

Over 300 kids between the ages of 12 and 16 are expected to converge at the GNAT Hall to compete for the region’s bragging rights and win cash prizes and goodies from the organisers.

The event would be replicated in Takoradi on September 17 and in Kumasi on October 07 with the finals of the regional winners on October 28 which would be held in Accra.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of GAF in an interview with Ghana News Agency said, “this fall in line with the World Armwrestling Federation’s initiative of developing the sport at the grassroots and introducing it to kids”.

He said there would be three categories for boys and two categories for girls. The overall winner would take home a sum of GH₵ 2,000 at the end of the competition.

Second placed winners would also take-home GH₵1,500 with the third place also receiving GH₵1000.