HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship train hits Takoradi on Saturday

The most exciting kids sport reality championship, HD+ Kids Armwrestling, gears up for the second regional event in Takoradi this weekend.

The HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship train would be at the Assembly Hall of the Archbishop Porter Girls’ Secondary School, on Saturday, September 17.

The championship is being held under the auspices of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) in partnership with SES HD+ Ghana Limited.

Organisers say they would be expecting over 300 kids (boys and girls) between the ages of 12 and 16 to converge at the venue to compete for the region’s bragging rights and win cash prizes and goodies from the sponsors.

Selected students from some senior high schools in the region would also take part in the championship to book one of the 15 slots available in the region for the national finals in Accra.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of GAF in an interview with the GNA Sports said, “this falls in line with the World Armwrestling Federation’s initiative of developing the sport at the grassroots and introducing it to kids.”

He explained that there would be three bodyweight categories for boys and two body weight categories for girls.

First three winners in all categories automatically qualifies for the national championship to be held on October 28 in Accra

The final regional event is expected to come off on October 7 in Kumasi, Ashanti Regional capital.