HD+ Kids Armwrestling Finals On Saturday In Accra

The Finals of the crowd pulling HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship comes off on Saturday October 29 with a Feeli Feeli Experience at the Accra Sports Stadium, Hathramani Hall at 8am

The GAF says there would be attractive prizes are at stake for winners and exciting fans like Cash, Trophies, Medals, Certificates, Goodie Bags, etc.

According to the Ghana Armwrestling Federation and the sponsor, HD +, Lots of Goodies will be available for all spectators.

HD+ Kids Armwrestling is sponsored by HD+ Decoder and powered by Ghana Armwrestling Federation.

Ghana was recently fully represented at the world conference and AGM of Armwrestling in Turkey. Charles Osei Asibey is the President of Africa Armwrestling and Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation.

If you missed the Accra, Takoradi and Kumasi qualifiers, Don’t Miss the Finals on Saturday.