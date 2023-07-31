HD + Kids Armwrestling Season 2 in Kumasi ends on high note

By
Sammy Heywood Okine
-
0
Kids Armwrestling in Kumasi
The 2023 HD+ Kids Armwrestling event in Kumasi has been described as another WOW show by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF).

Thousands of people stormed the St. Louis Assembly Hall to have a FeeliFeeli Armwrestling Experience, and they had much to see and cheer about.

Kids Armwrestling Season In Kumasi
Kids Armwrestling

According to President of GAF, Mr., Charles Osei Asibey the wvent was “Great Attendace, Entertaining Event, Wonderful Talents on Display and appearance by the Kumericans led by Dr. Likee”.

 

