HD+ Kids Armwrestling Season II Finals at GNAT Hall

About 90 athletes from five regions will converge at the GNAT Hall in Accra for the finals of the second season of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling.

The finals, scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 30, is a roadmap towards unearthing young talents who would represent Ghana at both national and international competitions.

Pullers were drawn from five regional championships namely, Bono, Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti and Western Regions. A total of 18 winners from three bodyweight categories were selected from each region.

Both boys and girls from Senior and Junior High Schools competed in the light, middle and heavyweight divisions.

President and Founder of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), Charles Osei Asibey, has mentioned that the finals would be one of the best organised sporting events in the country.

He said as an advocate for Education and Sports (EduSport) as well as Sports and Entertainment (Sportainment), GAF would put up a memorable show at the GNAT Hall.

Mr Osei Asibey mentioned that the first three winners from each category would go home with a medal, cash prize and goodies from sponsors while all participating athletes would also go home with some souvenirs.

Technical Director of the National Federation, Mr Husseini Akuetteh Addy, also added that the technical team would scout for talents and groom them into the National Armwrestling Youth Academy.

He said because 2024 was going to be a busy year for the federation, they would take time to select the best from the lot and manage them to become national champions who would be recruited into the National Team, Golden Arms.

The HD+ Kids Armwrestling finals is being powered by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, sponsored by SES HD Plus Ghana Limited with support from Twellium Industries, TT Brothers, 442Sportsgh, Kofikrom Pharmacy, and Blynkxlive GH.

Media partners for the event include GNTV Junior, Global Media Alliance, GTV Sports Plus, Woezor TV, Joy Prime and Y TV.

