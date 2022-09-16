HD Plus to telecast World Cup matches in high definition – CEO

Mr. Theodore Asampong, the Chief Executive Officer of SES HD Plus Ghana, says they will collaborate with their broadcast partners to provide high-definition viewing to their customers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He said this during the launch of the HD+ “)rek)do Double Double” World Cup promo, which would see subscribers win 1,700 exciting rewards, including an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai.

According to Mr. Asampong, the World Cup raffle was to garner support for the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup in Qatar and also reward loyal customers.

“We are working with our broadcast partners to provide Ghanaians with a platform to watch the world’s largest football tournament in high definition, just as we did this year for the 2021 African Cup of Nations and the UEFA Euro 2020.

“On HD+, you win “double-double” because you can watch live football matches ‘FeeliFeeli’ in HD as if you were in Qatar, and you can also win an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai for the Christmas holidays with your partner—an offer comparable to none currently available on the free-to-air TV market.

“We are excited about this initiative and the many offers we give to Ghanaian homes,” he said.

Mr. Benard Buamah, Marketing Manager of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Caritas Platform, said they were thrilled to be part of this life-changing opportunity for customers of HD+.

He stated the Caritas platform would ensure that all the promotions would be transparent, authentic, and devoid of rigging or other malpractices to ensure fairness prevails.

The promo, which kicks off on September 15, would see a mini and final draw on October 24 and December 15, 2022, respectively.