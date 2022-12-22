HD+ to provide quality services next year with new package

Ghana’s leading High-Definition satellite broadcast provider, HD+, will increase prices of all its subscriptions effective January 10, 2023.

As statement from HD+ said, from January 10, 2023, subscribers are expected to pay Gh¢12, Gh¢15, Gh¢35, Gh¢85 and Gh¢290 respectively for all monthly subscriptions.

The company announced that, since its establishment in Ghana two years ago, it has maintained it prices without any increment, however, due to the challenges in the Ghanaian economy, it is inevitable for the prices increase.

Addressing the public on the new prices increment, CEO of SES HD Plus Ghana, Theodore Asampong highlighted COVID-19 and other global happenings have placed pressure on the consumption bof Television contents in the Ghanaian homes.

She added that the increment in prices will ensure the continuous viewership of high quality television contents and promises great experience to consumers.

” Since HD+’s entry in the Ghanaian market two years ago, we have seen the pressure that COVID-19 and other global happenings have put on TV homes in Ghana. The price increases will ensure that Ghanaians can continue to enjoy quality TV viewing experience at the best value on the market,” she said.

The increases in prices also sterns from the increased cost of operations and the consistent addition of value offerings from HD+ in the form of: more exclusive channels; exciting features such as the PVR function on the HD+ Decoder; the ability to watch TV on the go with free data every month; control to catch up on shows aired in the last 48 hours on the My HD PLUS mobile app; the first 4K channel in Ghana; as well as the introduction of a multi-feed function to allow HD+ Subscribers to choose between two live video feeds on a single HD+ channel.

For the past two years, the introduction of HD+ in Ghana has caused a shift in the viewing of TV content in the country.

The company promises subscribers to enjoy new sports channels in addition to the world-class features and functionalities that are already available to the HD+ subscribers.