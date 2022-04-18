HD+Keteke Roadshow was in Takoradi for Easter

Ghana’s premium high-definition satellite broadcast service provider, SES HD PLUS Ghana arrived in Takoradi amidst a bang from selected celebrities within the Metropolis.

The roadshow dubbed the HD Keteke FeeliFeeli experience featured an HD branded truck led by Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobetu or “who knows Tomorrow” and popular musicians such as Mr Drew, Amerado Burner among others.

The roadshow started with a float through the principal streets of the Metropolis.

Ms. Adelaede Abbiw-Williams Head of Marketing at SES HD PLUS Ghana Limited, told the Ghana News Agency that bringing quality in Television viewing had become the mantra of the company.

“The HD+ Keteke roadshow allows us to get closer to our customers and share the story about how HD+ delivers high definition and world class TV viewing experiences to homes in Ghana.

In Takoradi, YFM, a leading entertainment and music channel for the youth partnered the company to entertain revellers at the Takoradi Mall.

“With HD Decoder, customers are able to pause, record and rewind live TV…You can also watch TV on the go via the My HD PLUS mobile app on mobile phone and tablets with free data that is provided”.

Over 40,000 homes already enjoy their favorite channels in high-definition quality via the HD service.