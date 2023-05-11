HD+to support for 2023 Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon

Ghana’s premium high-definition satellite broadcast service provider, SES HD PLUS, has assured the organisers of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon of their support for the 2023 edition of the event.

This assurance was made in the offices of SES HD PLUS in Accra when Medievents Consult; organisers of the Marathon paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HD+, Mrs. Adelaide Abbiw-Williams and her team.

The visit was also to officially express appreciation to HD+ for the enormous support provided during the maiden edition of the 21-kilometer race last year.

In her welcoming statement, Mrs Adelaide Abbiw-williams indicated that the company’s continuous partnership with the Marathon was a testament of her brands resolve to support indigenous ideas, promote culture and offer its customers and the general public an opportunity to cultivate a healthy lifestyle while enjoying the rich Ga heritage, culture and tradition during the upcoming Homowo season.

“Our partnership with the Homowo Marathon is part of our ultimate goal to support the development of sports, health, and fitness in Ghana.

“We are convinced that the marathon would provide us with the perfect platform to interact with our customers and promote a healthy lifestyle to all persons,” she added.

She, however, stated that her expectation was to see that the quality and innovation the HD+ brand is known for would reflect in the organisation of the event and all other related partnerships with Medievents Consult.

Mr. Henri Senyo Penni General Manager of Medievents Consult expressed profound appreciation to HD+ for supporting the marathon and, most importantly, helping promote the rich culture of Ga and Ghana.

He was confident the HD+/Medievents Consult partnership would lead to the achievement of great legacies to raise high the flag of Ghana.

“We wish every corporate body will partner with indigenous businesses just like HD+ has done. We can only sell and tell our stories appropriately and break boundaries with such partnerships.

“For your unwavering commitment and support to us, we say ayekoo to HD+. We are positive that this relationship would stand the test of time,” he said.

SES HD PLUS Ghana Limited is a subsidiary of SES, the leading global content connectivity solutions provider. SES HD PLUS Ghana markets the HD+ Product, which promises to provide satellite homes with quality and affordable entertainment options by leveraging SES’s experience of delivering satellite TV channels directly to home (DTH) and its success of rolling out the HD+ subscription-based platform in Germany.

Apart from offering over 100 FTA channels in standard definition, SES HD PLUS Ghana is collaborating with Adom TV, Joy Prime, GTV, UTV, Joy News, GTV Sports+, GhOne, Metro TV, TVXYZ, Citi TV, OneHD, BID TV, Kool TV, e.TV Ghana, DGN, GNTV Junior, Aljazeera to deliver their content in high-definition quality.

Additionally, the platform is home to the exclusive AfroSini channel broadcasting exclusive African movies and Scooore HD; an exclusive football channel that broadcasts top weekly matches of the Bundesliga 2 and the DFB Cup, Primeira Liga, Argentina Superliga, Copa de la Superliga, Saudi Pro League amongst others