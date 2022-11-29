Head Coach Otto Addo makes history with the Black Stars

Otto Addo, Head Coach of the senior national team of Ghana, Black Stars has become the first Ghanaian coach to win a World Cup match after beating South Korea in a fierce 3-2 drama yesterday at the Education City Stadium in Qatar.

The former Black Stars player ahead of the 2022 World Cup was questioned by some Ghanaians as to whether he was experienced enough to lead the team to its fourth World Cup.

In all two games played in this years World Cup campaign, Otto Addo had been rated as one of the best coaches in the tournament making references to his side’s performance in the last two World Cup games.

In 2006, Serbia’s Ratomir Dujković took Ghana to its first World Cup, which he managed to pick 2-0 win against Czech Rupibluc and a 2-1 win over USA.

Fast forward in 2010, another Serbian Coach, Milovan Rajevac helped Ghana to reach her greatest achievement in the World Cup, that was the quarterfinals stage of the competition after they lost to Uruguay in a penalty shootout.

Ghana’s James Kwesi Appiah became the first African coach to lead the team to the team in 2014, but failed to win a single game where Ghana finished last in Group G which had Portugal, USA and Germany.

After Ghana’s poor performance in the 2021 AFCON, Otto Addo was appointed to lead the side to their fourth World Cup qualification against rivals, Nigeria.

After a successful mission, the Ghanaian was appointed to lead Ghana to Qatar to end the over 40 years trophy drought.

The Dortmund trainer had received lots of praises from Ghanaians following how he had transformed the Black Stars since he took over.

Speaking in a post match interview yesterday, Coach Addo said he had more to achieve with the Black Stars seeing how the boys were ready to learn from him.

“We learn always, sometimes even when we win, we learn because it’s not always like when we win, we did everything right, so we always learn and I’m happy to have a team that is ready to learn.”

Ghana would begin preparation ahead of their final Group H game against Uruguay as they seek for redemption at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha.