Head of Spanish Diplomacy says the pact with Rabat is in Force

Head of Spanish Diplomacy, José Manuel Albares has reiterated his country’s support for a mutually acceptable political solution within the framework of the UN on the Moroccan-Saharan issue.

“Spain’s position is very clear and has been reiterated many times. It consists of the search for a mutually acceptable political solution within the framework of the UN. Spain’s position is also clearly expressed in the Spanish-Moroccan joint statement of April 7,” he stressed.

Mr. Albares said these in an interview with La Razon to clarify the speech of the Head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, at the United Nations General Assembly that provoked several ambivalent comments, especially since the latter did not mention his country’s support for the autonomy plan as expressed in the Joint declaration of April 7, 2022.

The Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister stated that all the points of the joint declaration had been fulfilled, adding that it was a roadmap, and as a roadmap, it develops over time and is destined to last.

“There is a very close relationship between Spain and Morocco because of our geographical position, our historical, cultural, economic, family and personal ties, and therefore the great objective is to maintain the friendship between Spain and Morocco. All the working groups that are on this roadmap have been meeting and working actively”, he explained.

The Head of the Spanish government indicated, vis-à-vis the Member States of the UN, that his country would support a mutually acceptable political solution on the subject of the Sahara.