Head of UN small business agency on climate and trade nexus

Trade will be officially on the climate agenda for the first time at the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), highlighting the role of trade in tackling the drivers and impact of climate change.

Media are invited to cover remarks by and request interviews with Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of the International Trade Centre (ITC). ITC works to ensure the low-carbon transition is a just and inclusive one, with small businesses in developing countries driving the change through scalable, replicable projects. ITC equips small businesses with market intel, skills, tech and access to finance, as small businesses make up 90% of all companies and two-thirds of jobs worldwide, making them key drivers of socioeconomic development in their communities and countries.

At COP28, ITC will co-host the first-ever Trade House pavilion alongside three international organizations – the World Trade Organization (WTO), the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), where discussions will showcase trade-led solutions to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy, in a way that does not leave anyone behind.