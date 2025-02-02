Head-On Collision on Ho-Accra Road Claims Four Lives, Leaves Eleven Injured

A devastating head-on collision between a Toyota RAV4 and a Toyota Hiace mini-bus near Anum-Asikuma along the Ho-Accra Road on Saturday, January 31, has left four people dead and eleven others injured.

The tragic accident occurred in the morning when the Toyota RAV4, with registration number GW 3328-S, attempted to overtake another vehicle while traveling from Accra. In the process, it collided with the oncoming mini-bus, which was heading from Ho to Koforidua.

The impact of the crash was catastrophic, leaving both vehicles mangled beyond recognition. Eyewitnesses reported that the collision was so severe that only part of the mini-bus’s registration number, “ER 1223-,” remained visible. The accident claimed the lives of both drivers and two passengers on the spot. The driver of the Toyota Hiace has been identified as Justice Adjei, popularly known as Bob Marley, while the identities of the other deceased persons are yet to be confirmed.

Injured Rushed to Hospital

Eleven passengers who sustained varying degrees of injuries were rushed to the Peki Government Hospital for urgent medical attention. The bodies of the deceased were also transported to the same facility. Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with bystanders and emergency responders working tirelessly to assist the victims.

The Ho-Accra Road, a major thoroughfare, has seen its share of accidents, often attributed to reckless driving, poor road conditions, and inadequate safety measures. This latest incident has reignited calls for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and improved road infrastructure to prevent such tragedies.

Police Investigate

Police are working to identify the remaining deceased persons and the injured passengers, many of whom were traveling to their destinations for the weekend. The accident has left the community in shock, with many mourning the loss of lives and calling for accountability.

Justice Adjei, known affectionately as Bob Marley, was a well-known figure in the area, and his death has added a personal layer of grief to the tragedy. As investigations continue, authorities are urging drivers to exercise caution, especially on busy highways where overtaking can lead to fatal consequences.

This heartbreaking incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers on Ghana’s roads and the urgent need for comprehensive measures to enhance road safety. For now, the families of the victims and the injured are left to grapple with the aftermath of a tragedy that could have been prevented.