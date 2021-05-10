More than 200 head potters (Kayaye) living at Dagomba-Line, one of the largest slums in Kumasi, have received quantities of food items ahead of the Ramadan celebrations.

The items were made up of 50 bags of 25kg rice and boxes of cooking oil.

They were gifts from Pacific Oil Company Limited, a Ghanaian-owned oil marketing company.

Mr Ernest Baah Yeboah, Operations Director of Pacific Oil Company Limited, handing over the items said the gesture was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at supporting the less privileged in the society, especially during the month of Ramadan.

He said the more reason why Pacific Oil chose to donate to Kayayes in the area was that most of them did not have families in Kumasi since they had travelled from other parts of the country to work for a living.

Mr Yeboah indicated that the company in the last ten years of its existence been donating quantities of relief items to Muslim communities, widows, and some Islamic schools.

He pledged the Company’s continued support to the needy in society.

Rubama Bawa, leader of the Kayayes who received the items on behalf of her colleagues expressed appreciation to the Company for the gesture and said the items had come at a better time since most of them could not have afforded to celebrate this year’s Ramadan in a joyous mood.