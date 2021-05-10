Donation to Kayaye

More than 200 head potters (Kayaye) living at Dagomba-Line, one of the largest slums in Kumasi, have received quantities of food items ahead of the Ramadan celebrations.

The items were made up of 50 bags of 25kg rice and boxes of cooking oil.

They were gifts from Pacific Oil Company Limited, a Ghanaian-owned oil marketing company.

Mr Ernest Baah Yeboah, Operations Director of Pacific Oil Company Limited, handing over the items said the gesture was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at supporting the less privileged in the society, especially during the month of Ramadan.

He said the more reason why Pacific Oil chose to donate to Kayayes in the area was that most of them did not have families in Kumasi since they had travelled from other parts of the country to work for a living.

Mr Yeboah indicated that the company in the last ten years of its existence been donating quantities of relief items to Muslim communities, widows, and some Islamic schools.

He pledged the Company’s continued support to the needy in society.

Rubama Bawa, leader of the Kayayes who received the items on behalf of her colleagues expressed appreciation to the Company for the gesture and said the items had come at a better time since most of them could not have afforded to celebrate this year’s Ramadan in a joyous mood.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleHuni-Valley SHS receives computers
Next articleAccra-Speakmasters Rotary Club receives charter
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here