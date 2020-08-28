Mr James Soglah Seidu, the Headmaster for the Times Baptist Academy, a private school in Wa, has lauded the government’s “one hot meal” initiative for final year Junior High School students in the country.

He said though the initiative came at a politically inappropriate time as the country was preparing for the 2020 general election, it would help alleviate the challenges of the students as far as feeding during school hours was concerned.

Mr Seidu gave the commendation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa on the government’s one hot meal per student initiative.

The Ghana News Agency observed that food was served to some schools in the Wa Municipality, including; the Dan Ibu International and the Times Baptist Academy Junior High Schools (JHSs).

Others, including; the Kambali Islamic Junior High School, were not served with the food on the first day.

Mr Seidu explained that whatever motives the initiative was to serve; it was the tax payers’ money that was used to provide the food for the students and teachers and expressed hope that the initiative would be sustainable.

Mr Gregory T. Dakurah, the Headmaster for the Dan Ibu International JHS said 67 students and their teachers would be benefiting from the initiative.

The initiative, expected to last for the next 20 days, would benefit final year students in both private and public JHSs across the country.

President Akiufo-Addo announced the initiative in his 15th address on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country and the mitigation measures.